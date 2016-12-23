A 35-year-old man is dead and at least one police officer injured after a police-involved shooting in London, Ont. Friday morning.

According to a media release from Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, London police officers responded to a residence on Duchess Avenue near Edward Street around 6 a.m.

The release states there was a confrontation with the man, who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

"London police officers were engaged with an individual... the individual is deceased," read a statement from the London Police Service sent to CBC. "The province's Special Investigations Unit has been notified and has invoked it's mandate. As a result, the London Police Service will not be able to provide any further information."

The SIU said at least one officer was injured during the incident.

A 35-year-old man is dead and at least one police officer injured after an early morning shooting in London, Friday. The SIU has dispatched investigators to the scene. (Kerry McKee/CBC)

Brad Trojan, who lives near the house where the shooting took place, said he woke up around 5:30 a.m. to the sounds of a woman crying and yelling.

"I looked out the window and about 20 cop cars had pulled up," he said. "All we could tell was they raided the house at that point."

Trojan said the incident Friday morning wasn't the first time there was a "strong police presence" at the house, despite the neighbourhood being a peaceful place. Still, the latest incident was startling, he said.

"It was surprising. It woke us up first thing in the morning, all these lights flashing everywhere," he said. "We saw a lot of undercover police storming the front entrance. At that hour of the morning it was a little unnerving."

Trojan said he didn't know much about the people living at the house that was raided — they mostly kept to themselves.

"I just know I see the woman there with her baby. They saw her this morning and they had sort of escorted her away," he said. "It was pretty crazy."

Five investigators and three forensic investigators from the SIU have been dispatched to examine the scene and investigate the incident.

Jason Gennaro, spokesman for the investigation unit, said investigators are working to establish a timeline of events leading up to the fatal shooting.

Gennaro said he expected investigators would be on scene into the evening and added that a postmortem of the deceased man will be completed Saturday morning.