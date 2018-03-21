Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the fatal, police-involved shooting of a 33-year-old man in Windsor.

There was a large group of Windsor Police officers at the McDonald's near the corner of Goyeau and Wyandotte streets Wednesday morning.

A butcher block with knives scattered around it was on the ground near the entrance to the drive-thru.

Police tape has been wrapped around the entire block.

Bill Holland lives in an apartment that backs onto Dufferin Place. He was on his balcony and said he heard a cracking noise that he thought was a garbage truck.

"Pop, pop, pop," he said.

Holland said he leaned over his balcony and saw police attending to a man on the ground.

Bill Holland took this photo of police and paramedics attending to a man on Dufferin Place Wednesday morning. (Bill Holland)

"They rolled him over and I seen blood," he said. "I thought maybe he got hit by a car, but to me it looked like he was shot."

There are no public safety concerns at this time, according to police.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and four forensic investigators to the shooting.

Goyeau Street and Dufferin Place is closed from Wyandotte Street to Tuscarora Street. Eastbound lanes of Wyandotte are closed from Ouellette Avenue to Goyeau.

Tunnel traffic is still able to get through.

Heavy police presence at McDonald's on Goyeau and Wyandotte streets on Wednesday, March 21.

