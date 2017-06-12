The province's civilian police watchdog is looking into an incident in Windsor after a man was bitten by a dog during an arrest.

After trying for several hours to negotiate with a man inside a home near Wyandotte Street East and Howard Avenue on Sunday, police entered the house around 5:30 a.m., said the Special Investigations Unit in a release.

During the arrest, the 28-year-old man suffered dog bite injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit has assigned three investigators to look into the incident. So far, one subject officer and five witness officers have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 ext. 1935. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.