The SIU has ended their investigation examining an incident involving a Windsor man who jumped from a rooftop.

Director of the SIU, Tony Loparco said in a press release that the complainant refused to participate in the investigation, and that the Windsor police "did nothing to contribute to the man's injury."

On September 11, Windsor police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight at a residence on Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue.

When officers arrived, a 26-year-old man jumped from the roof of the home. He fractured his lower left leg after landing on a cement driveway.

The Special investigations Unit is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.