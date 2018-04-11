Police recover semi-automatic rifle stolen during Chatham flood

Police in Chatham have seized a semi-automatic rifle stolen from a home that had been evacuated because of flooding.

The service reported a rifle and shotgun were taken from a home on Siskind Court in February after residents were forced to leave because of the rising Thames River.

Several homes on the street were totally swamped during the flooding in February. Some people had to be rescued by emergency officials who used boats to bring them safely to dry land.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department saved seven people from their flooded homes Feb. 24, 2018. Water levels rose before the residents evacuated. No one was injured.

The guns went missing sometime over the weekend, while the home was too dangerous to return to, according to police.

On Tuesday an officer in Chatham spotted a man driving on King Street who wasn't supposed to be behind the wheel because of unpaid fines.

When the man pulled over, police found a gun case and a Johnson outboard motor "in plain view" on the back seat of the truck.

Flooded homes on Siskind Court in Chatham, Ont. on Feb. 24, 2018. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The gun turned out to be the missing 10/22 .22 calibre rifle and police discovered the motor had also been stolen.

Officers also learned the man was prohibited from possessing any firearms, crossbows, explosive devices or ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and a list of firearm-related offences.