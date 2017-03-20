Windsor Sikh groups are helping people in Windsor get wrapped up in one of their traditions by learning how to put on a turban.

Amolbir Singh Dhillon, a member of the University of Windsor Sikh Student Association, helped organized the event.

It's harder than it looks! Students and staff at the CAW are learning what it's like to put on a turban #UofWTurbanDay pic.twitter.com/pBCw34twkS — @RimaHamadi

"People are curious," he said. "We just want to make people aware of what we hold on our head, what we tie on our head ... its significance in our community, in our religion."

Dhillon said Sikhs are prohibited from doing certain things while wearing their turbans such as smoking or teasing others.

Students at @UWindsor are learning about what it's like to be Sikh and putting on turbans #UofWTurbanDay pic.twitter.com/XAqidYFg6d — @RimaHamadi

The Experience the Turban event is being held at the University of Windsor's CAW Student Centre between noon until 3 p.m. on Monday.