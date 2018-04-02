Ontario motorcycle club wants helmet exemption for turban-wearing Sikhs

The Sikh Motorcycle Club of Ontario said the province should follow Alberta and other provinces in allowing turban-wearing Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets.

The exemption to Alberta's Traffic Safety Act will apply to adult motorcycle drivers and passengers is to go into effect on April 12th.

The decision makes Alberta the third province to make the exemption after British Columbia and Manitoba.

Private member's bills to exempt Sikh motorcyclists were introduced in Ontario by former New Democrat MPP Jagmeet Singh in 2013 and 2016, but the rules in the province haven't changed.