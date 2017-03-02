Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Windsor last night.

Police say it happened near the corner of Albert Road and Richmond Street around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they were shown "fresh damage" to the front of a home that appeared to have been caused by a small calibre gun. The man in the house also described hearing shots fired.

No one was hurt, but investigators do not believe the attack was random.

There have been three shooting incidents, including a homicide, in the city over the past two weeks.

Police are still searching for a suspect and are asking anyone in the area with surveillance footage to review it for suspicious activity.