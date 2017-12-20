Windsor police tracked down a shotgun-wielding man with the help of a service dog named Kato Monday morning.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue at 3:00 a.m. after a report of a person with a gun.

Officers heard screaming coming from the hotel and entered one of the rooms where several parties exited, but were "uncooperative with the investigation," according to Const. Andy Drouillard.

Police were told there may have been a man with a long gun in the area.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., officers were called to Titan Tool and Die. Ltd. for a report of a man with a shotgun was walking through the building while bleeding from a cut on his foot.



Police ensured that all employees had safely exited the building, then began tracking the suspect who was last seen running barefoot from the building, leaving a trail of blood.



The Canine Unit was brought in and officers began to follow the trail, which led them to Charles Street where they found the suspect hiding under the back porch of a house.



Police Service Dog Kato police helped officers arrest the man and seize a loaded shotgun.



There were no serious injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.



A 42-year-old Windsor man is facing several firearm related charges.