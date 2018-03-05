A Niagara Region man is facing firearms charges after shooting himself in the foot — literally and figuratively.

Police were called to the area of Charles Street and Remington Avenue around noon Saturday after reports of gunshots.

They found a 24-year-old man with a wounded foot.

The man gave police a false name and told investigators he had been the victim of a crime and had been shot, but investigators determined the man had been holding the gun during an argument and accidentally shot himself, according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

The shooter was arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer, possession of a dangerous weapon, six counts of breaching his bail conditions and "numerous firearms-related charges."