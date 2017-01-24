A trail to determine whether the Shores of Erie Wine Festival corporation violated its liquor licence by serving alcohol to a minor, who died in a car crash with alcohol in her system, continues Tuesday.

Emily Bernauer, 18, crashed her car after working a shift with a wine festival vendor in September 2014. Toxicology reports confirmed there was alcohol in her system at the time of the accident.

The corporation faces two charges under the Liquor Licence Act: failing to inspect a piece of ID of a person apparently under the age of 19 and allowing a person under the age of 19 to drink liquor.