The 33-year-old man shot and killed by police in downtown Windsor was "struck multiple times" by bullets, according to the Special Investigation's Unit.

The police watchdog posted a brief update to Twitter Friday morning, confirming officers fired their guns during the confrontation around 8:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Update to SIU Windsor investigation: At this time, two subject officers and eight witness officers have been designated. SIU can confirm that two police officers discharged their firearms, and that the man was struck multiple times. — @SIUOntario

Two police officers were injured in the confrontation, but are expected to survive.

Almost an entire city block surrounding the McDonald's near the corner of Goyeau and Wyandotte streets was wrapped in yellow police tape Wednesday.

A block of kitchen knives was sitting in the parking lot.

A butcher block was on the ground in the McDonald's parking lot, surrounded by scattered knives. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

According to an SIU statement, there was an interaction between the man and officers, and the man was shot at by police and struck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 a.m.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing a man in a pool of blood lying on Dufferin Place.

Bill Holland took this photo of police and paramedics attending to a man on Dufferin Place Wednesday morning. (Bill Holland)

A total of 10 SIU officers have been dispatched to Windsor to investigate the shooting.