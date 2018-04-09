Skip to Main Content
Shotgun fired at Windsor building, two men arrested

Two Windsor man are facing several firearms-related charges after allegedly shooting a building with a shotgun Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported

Police were called to a building on Giles Boulevard, near McDougall Street around 6:15 a.m. and found a grey Hyundai Tuscon idling nearby.

When officers approached, it took off quickly before slamming into the front porch of a home on Church Street.

Police say they seized a shotgun and ammunition.

No one was injured in the shooting or collision with the porch.

A 20-year-old and 21-year-old are both facing charges.

