Police have identified a Windsor teenager as the victim in a suspicious sudden death investigation that shut down part of a downtown neighbourhood Wednesday.

The deceased is 16-year-old Chance Gauthier. Investigators have determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing a possible gunshot in the early morning Wednesday, according to police.

Officers have conducted an extensive canvas of the neighbourhood, but no weapon has been found.

.@WindsorPolice are canvassing neighbours to ask about what they saw/heard. pic.twitter.com/Cj5MxODwj2 — @DanTaekema

Police were called to the 900-block of Church Street Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a man lying in the alley. The Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said it is rare for police to release the name and age of a victim.

"This is a 16-year-old who is now deceased," said Betteridge. "Our community has the right to know what happened there and that's our goal."

James Tilley lives nearby. He says a neighbour found a body in the alley behind his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/bBcR6MbrXW — @DanTaekema

The victim was known to frequent the downtown area and sometimes residing downtown, Betteridge added.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident, or about Chance Gauthier to contact them.