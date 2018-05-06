Shooting at Dresden Raceway sends one man to hospital

Chatham-Kent police say one man has been sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at Dresden Raceway.

Officers arrived at the raceway shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday following reports of a possible shooting. A 58-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later moved to the London Health Sciences Centre.

The area was evacuated and secured, police said in a Sunday morning news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.