Thousands vote to bring shipping container grocery store to their Windsor neighbourhood

A Kingsville-based produce delivery company plans to open a shipping container-based micro grocery store in Windsor next month.

"Since we started an online store, we thought it was a shame that people couldn't see before they buy it," explained Amy Saba, marketing specialist with Go Produce.

"We know our produce is fresh ... but not every consumer who comes to our site knows that," she said, adding that her company also wanted to service neighbourhoods in Windsor that could use a grocery store the most.

A Kingsville produce delivery company is building a grocery store in Windsor — but it's not exactly your traditional storefront. We spoke to Amy Saba from Go Produce. 4:36

For its first store, Go Produce narrowed the location down to Windsor's Ford City, Downtown and Walkerville neighbourhoods, and put it to an online vote.

"We had over 2,000 votes, not to mention [reaching out to us] through social media and our website chat," Saba said. "We also had a lot of input on other locations ... that people would eventually like to see us go."

The 155 sq. ft. shipping container store will run from May to October this year and is expected to have running water and electricity. The winning neighbourhood will be announced once building permits are received from the City of Windsor.