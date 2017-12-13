A Windsor sex offender whose acts were described as "cold, calculated, deceptive and manipulative," is having his day parole extended.

Carl Leone was sentenced to 18 years in prison back in 2008, after pleading guilty to 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault.

He had unprotected sex with women over a seven-year period without telling them he was HIV positive. As a result, five women contracted HIV.

The parole board first gave Leone day parole in April and is now extending that status for another six months. However the board stipulates he is "not to enter city limits of Windsor," to avoid the victims.

"It is evident that the harm you caused on a physical emotional and psychological level continues to resonate with the victims. Your decision and choices continue to haunt them," the parole board documents stated.

The 42-year-old has been an "active participant" in counselling.

He's also volunteering for an AIDS organization and is "depicted as an excellent addition to the organization." The parole board notes Leone has been selected to speak at public events to share his experience.