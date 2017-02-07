LaSalle police officials are defending their track record of sexual assault investigations after a damning newspaper report showed the majority of cases were dropped.

A Globe and Mail investigation revealed 59 per cent of sex assault cases between 2010 and 2014 in LaSalle were dropped and not investigated.

LaSalle police had different numbers to release Tuesday, saying there were 59 sexual assault reports investigated by police in that time. Of those, 16 were "determined to be unfounded," which equates to 27 per cent.

"All reports of sexual assault are taken very seriously, and are aggressively and thoroughly investigated," according to the statement. "Our officers conduct these investigations with compassion, sensitivity and empathy for all involved."