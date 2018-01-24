Deborah Grenier has lived in her house on Charlie Brooks Court for 15 months, and has been struggling with plumbing issues since she's moved in.

"My toilet was leaking when I moved in. They just now fixed it. The taps on my sink drip," said the mother of four.

But, those issues are insignificant compared to the one she's had for the past month.

"I smell sewage water, it's coming up, it's very potent," she said. "I didn't know what it was for the first few days. So when I came down here to do laundry, it hit me in the face when I opened the door."

That's when Grenier realized the smell was originating in the basement, and coming up through the vents whenever the heat came on. She tried closing her vents, but then her place became unbearably cold.

"It's very frustrating. None of us should be breathing this in," she said, adding that her youngest child was born prematurely and has health issues. "It's more scary for him. He's already at risk for certain things and now he has to breathe in other people's feces water."

Deborah Grenier has covered up the sewage drain in her basement with bins and boxes to try and get rid of the smell. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Grenier has been feeling unwell too. She said she has been to see her doctor three times this month from the effects of the smell.

The property is run by the River Park Non-profit Housing Corporation. Grenier said she asked the property manager about applying for a transfer to another unit but was told that could take a couple of years.

"At this point I don't know what to do. I'm stuck."

She said if she had options, she'd be willing to relocate, adding that she's even looked into going to a shelter.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit visited the home earlier this month to assess the situation. Mike Tudor is a manager at the health unit. He was unable to speak to this particular case, but that the health unit was aware of the situation.

"If we deem it a health hazard, then we definitely follow up with an order," said Tudor. "We notify the owners of the building of the situation, and follow up with them to try to resolve the issue."

Andrea Thielk is a lawyer who represents the company that manages the Charlie Brooks Court properties. She said the City of Windsor sent maintenance people to the house to try to figure out the problem, and that the city will be sending a sanitation company to the property tomorrow to eel out the drain.

Grenier said no one from the city has come to her residence before now, but has received notice that someone would inspect it on Thursday.

She said the Children's Aid Society of Windsor has made arrangements for her family to stay in a hotel for now