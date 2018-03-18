Unattended open burning is to blame for several vehicles and two transport trailers catching fire in Oldcastle.

Tecumseh Fire crews arrived on scene Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. to find black smoke billowing from a residential property in the area of Ure Street and North Talbot Road.

Someone had an open fire in their backyard and left when it was still smouldering.

That's when fire officials say some grass caught fire and eventually led to several cars and two large transport trailers being engulfed as well. Those cars were parked and being stored.

"We had to move some of the cars. We had to cut into some trailers because we didn't know what was inside of the trailers," said Tecumseh Fire Chief Doug Pitre.

Tecumseh Fire says it's unclear how much damage was caused.

No injuries have been reported.