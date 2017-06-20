The families of a teenager and her uncle who died after being hit by a transport truck in 2014 have reached a settlement with the trucking company and the driver.

In May 2014, a truck driven by Leszek Urbaniak crossed the grass median on the 401 near Mull Road in Chatham-Kent and crashed into a car carrying 35-year-old Marc Lafontaine and his 13-year-old niece Alyssa Smulders.

In a media release issued Monday, Windsor law firm Pacciocco and Mellow, announced the Lafontaine and Smulders families had settled their claims against Novak trucking and Urbaniak.

"The family is very pleased with the settlement, which has provided an element of closure," wrote lawyer Gino Paciocco, who added the family has requested the details of the settlement remain confidential.

The families also thanked the community for its support and encouragement.