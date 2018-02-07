Ocean Connolly got kicked off a Transit Windsor bus on Jan. 31 because her dog was sitting on the seat next to her.

The 24-year-old University of Windsor psychology student has complex PTSD. She's had Andy, her bichon poodle mix service dog, for four years and takes him on the bus with her to and from school.

"He helps me stay grounded," said Connolly. "When I start to panic or dissociate or get anxious I can touch him and focus on him, rather than my surroundings. He basically helps me stay in the moment."

Connolly said she has been kicked off the bus before for not having her service dog papers with her, but this is the first time she's been sent packing because he's sitting a seat.

"If he sits on the floor between my legs he gets jostled around by the movement of the bus," she explained. "If I lay him flat on the floor then I can't reach him and I need to be able to touch him when I'm in a crowded space."

Policy says dogs sit on the floor

Transit Windsor's policy has always been that service dogs remain on the floor, according to executive director Pat Delmore.

"We want to ensure that the dog is staying with the person, as well as for the safety of the animal being able to remain in a stable position on the floor of the bus, so it's not being thrown all around the bus," he explained.

Delmore said he is aware of Connolly's situation and the transit service has amended its policy somewhat.

"Service dogs are all various sizes now ... we have said at this point that a smaller service dog can remain on the lap of a passenger, but we still do feel that a dog should not be seated on a seat," he added. "The owner of the service dog has best control of that animal if it's on their lap."

Ocean Connolly and Andy were kicked off Transit Windsor bus because Andy was sitting in a seat. (Dale Molnar)

Connolly said she's tried to ride with Andy on her lap, but it doesn't work well because she's being jostled around and he has a hard time.

"He looks like a little skier trying to balance on my leg."

She said she doesn't understand why he can't sit in his own seat.

"The guy with the gym bag that's probably smellier than my dog, he takes up an extra seat. And it's something that I actually need for my dog to work safely and comfortably."

Whose rights come first?

Beth Daly is an associate professor who studies human animal relationships at the University of Windsor. She said issues can arise when other people are affected by a service animal.

"People with allergies, people with a genuine fear of certain types of animals may find themselves in a confined space, such as a bus or a restaurant, with an animal to which they have an allergy or an enormous fear," said Daly. "Who's entitled to their rights first?"

Connolly said she tries to be respectful of other passengers on the bus, and rarely hears complaints.

"Usually, the other passengers seem to like him. He seems to brighten a lot of people's day."