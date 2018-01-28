'Sensory Friendly Day' at Detroit auto show attracts new audience

It's the last day for the Detroit auto show — and it also might be the quietest.

The normally loud and flashy show was subdued for "Sensory Friendly Day," a day that allows for a new audience to experience a show that they might not have been able to see otherwise.

From 8-11 a.m. Sunday, organizers turned off the music and exhibitors reduced their flashing lights. Images that would normally scroll across the screens were kept static.

"Certainly, due to the dynamic nature of the show and exhibits, sometimes it's prohibited for individuals who have sensory issues," said Max Muncey, public relations manager for the North American International Auto Show.

"We really want to be as inclusive and welcoming for everybody to come down."

Muncey said the idea came from the Autism Alliance of Michigan and Brian Calley, Michigan's lieutenant-governor, who has a daughter diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/NAIASDetroit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NAIASDetroit</a> Executive Director Rod Alberts for showing me around the Auto Show’s first “Sensory Friendly Day” for people with Autism and sensory processing issues. And thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/AutismAlliance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AutismAlliance</a> for making this happen. Inclusion changes lives! <a href="https://t.co/sSfbjEtg5S">pic.twitter.com/sSfbjEtg5S</a> —@briancalley

The Autism Alliance of Michigan worked with auto show management, Muncey said, to come up with ways to make the exhibits accessible to everyone.

"We walked in this morning and there were smiling kids in the show floor at 8 a.m … that is the whole goal of the day," Muncey said.

This is the first time the auto show has had a sensory-friendly time slot, but organizers said it probably won't be the last.