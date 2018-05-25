10 couples say 'I do' (again) at LaSalle retirement home
'If I had the chance to marry her over, I would marry her over again'
You're never too old to say 'I do.'
That's what George and Doreen Bisnett say — they were one out of ten couples to renew their wedding vows Thursday evening at Seasons Royal Oak retirement home in LaSalle.
"If I had the chance to marry her over, I would marry her over again," said 94-year-old George, who has been married to Doreen for the past 71 years.
The pair stood before the makeshift altar in the dining room of Seasons Royal Oak with several other couples saying 'I do' for the second time in their lives.
Couples wore corsages and held flower bouquets as Deacon Ron Vermette officiated the ceremony.
Following the ceremony there was cake and music.
"We really want to help our residents do things that are exciting and new and mean something to them," said Niki Mills, the general manager of Seasons Royal Oak Village.
A royal idea
Mills said the idea started when the retirement home was planning events for the royal wedding. Staff thought it would be nice for the couples to get their vows renewed, but later decided to make it a separate event.
For George and Doreen, it was an opportunity to think about what has made a successful 71-years of marriage.
"Pray together and tell each other you love each other everyday and never go to bed angry," said Doreen, clutching her husband's hands.
"It's just been wonderful, being with this girl ... I got the best," George said.
