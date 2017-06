Sarnia police were called to a Shoppers Drug Mart store on Michigan Avenue after an 81-year-old woman drive through the front window.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Monday.

An 81-year-old woman drove through the window of a Shoppers Drug Mart in Sarnia on Monday. (Sarnia Police Service)

There were no injuries and the only damage was to the car and building, according to police.

The woman will not be charged because the collision happened on private property, said police, but her licence will be reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation.