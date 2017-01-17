Scott Quick spent two years in jail until a first-degree murder charge against him was dropped Monday, but there's little he can do to try and hold anyone accountable for the time he spent behind bars, said a Windsor lawyer.

Quick's case worked its way through a lengthy police investigation, the Crown's office and a preliminary hearing before being withdrawn. Going through that kind of legal scrutiny will make it a "real challenge" to prove a wrongful accusation, said David Robins, a partner at Sutts Strosberg LLP.

Wrongful accusation lawsuits require proof that prosecutors were malicious or police were negligent, Robins explained.

"There truly is no claim other than for malicious prosecution against the Crown and maybe negligence by police or a charter claim," he said.

Quick was arrested in 2015, nearly nine years after his estranged wife Nancy Quick was hit by a stolen minivan and killed in February 2006.

After a lengthy preliminary hearing that lasted almost a year, and included more than 90 witnesses, a judge ruled last month there was enough evidence for Quick to stand trial.

But on Jan. 16, assistant Crown attorney, Brian Manarin stood up in court and withdrew the charges, saying — although there was evidence Quick was "stalking" his estranged wife — it would have been "physically impossible" for him to steal the van that killed her.

A Crown attorney decided Monday morning not to proceed with the trial of Scott Quick, who was facing first-degree murder charges for the death of his estranged wife in 2006. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

After the charges were dropped, Quick's defence lawyer, Patrick Ducharme, commended the Crown's decision and pointed to police as a possible reason the case lasted so long.

"The problem is, if you settle on one theory at the very beginning and only work towards that, but are oblivious to other theories, you're likely to make mistakes," he said.

The accusation that police can have "tunnel vision" isn't uncommon in cases, said Robins, but this particular case appeared to have merit given it made it so far through the legal system, including the preliminary hearing.

"It does seem, looking back, that the evidence may have been flimsy from the get-go, and it's understandable that a lot of people would question why there was even a charge to begin with," he said. "But I would say ... after the preliminary hearing the accused was ordered to stand trial so it would be very hard to prove negligence."

Dave Robbins is a partner with Sutts Strosberg LLP who has dealt with wrongful convictions in the past. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

In a statement issued to CBC, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Attorney General said Crown counsels are required to continually evaluate evidence at every stage of a trial.

"Pursuant to the Crown's ongoing obligation to assess the case, it was concluded there was no reasonable prospect for conviction and the charge was withdrawn," wrote Philip Klassen.

After his charges were dropped, Quick told reporters he wasn't sure what his future would hold.

"I'm looking forward to resuming my life with my children and my family," he said.