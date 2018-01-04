Wires were hanging and construction crews were still working when hundreds of students entered the University of Windsor's School of Creative Arts for their first day of class Thursday, but that didn't stop them from raving about their new home.

The red brick building that served as the Windsor Armouries for more than a century has been transformed into a state-of-the-art school, melding its military past with its musical and creative future.

"It's such a drastic transformation. I think it's a good example of what learning spaces could be," said school director Vincent Georgie. "I think it makes students, faculty and staff feel proud and want to do their best."

Across the road at the Freedom Way building, located at the former Tunnel BBQ site, the university has opened woodworking and metal working shops, along with a film editing room.

The school includes a 100-person concert hall, more than 30 pianos and space for students to paint on canvasses stretching five metres or longer.

"It makes us, I'd argue ... the best creative arts school in Canada," said Georgie. "In terms of facilities, this is completely, completely a whole other league."

The school was originally scheduled to open in September, but the opening was delayed due to "complicated construction," said Georgie. Minor maintenance work is still taking place.

Georgie added the main benefit for him is seeing people enjoy the new building, which will allow students to see what others are working on to spur inspiration and collaboration.

There are even lockers big enough to store a tuba, for those students who will have to carry bulky instruments downtown.

Georgie said the school should help kick off a renaissance downtown.

"About 500 people daily will be here so think of the impact and the life that will bring downtown."

Martin Shultz

First year student Martin Shultz said enjoys all of the natural light at the University of Windsor's new School of Creative Arts.

The first year drums student spent much of Thursday wandering around the building to get his bearings. Every turn brought a new discovery.

"I think it is absolutely amazing. The switch over from the old building to this building is absolutely insane, the difference in the architecture is so cool," he said. "I thought I was in a museum or something. Overall, I just think it's the coolest thing ever."

Bethany Russell

Fourth year student Bethany Russell said she's happy the university waited until most of the construction was completed before they opened the school.

The fourth year piano student said finding parking downtown is sure to be a bit of an issue, but she's excited to be in the heart of the city — even if the school's opening was a bit late.

"It was disappointing for sure, but there were some things that needed to be dealt with," she said. "I personally wouldn't have wanted to be put in a building that's not finished too soon. It's just the perfect place for artists to come and practice what they do best."

Parker Manson

Parker Manson said he's excited to study at the new school, but will miss the comfy chairs in the lecture halls back at the University of Windsor's main campus.

Taking a double-major in drama and music means Manson will be shuttling between the university and its downtown campus. He's anticipating a lot of time on the bus, but one high note is, as a singer, he won't have to haul heavy equipment across town.

"Everything is bright and shiny. I really like the old-fashioned, yet everything is new kind of look," he said. "At least we're not wearing hard hats"