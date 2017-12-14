Thursday is a 'snow day' for students who take the bus to school, after the region was walloped by snow overnight.
School buses in Windsor-Essex are not running December 14.
The same goes for school buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
CBC News Posted: Dec 14, 2017 6:38 AM ET Last Updated: Dec 14, 2017 6:38 AM ET
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Chance of flurries
-4°C
Chance of flurries
-7°C
Chance of flurries or rain showers
3°C
Chance of flurries
4°C
Chance of rain showers or flurries
3°C
