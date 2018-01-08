School buses cancelled, snow expected to stop this morning

No school buses will be on the roads this morning.

Authorities have decided the roads are too slippery to send out the buses in Windsor, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

But schools remain open.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement because of the snow.

Meteorologist Ria Alsen said this system is not going to give us much more than we already have. Monday morning's forecast calls for just 2 cm.

"Some of that may have already started to fall," said Alsen, since the time the weather authority announced the forecast.

Alsen said the snow should end shortly after 9:00 a.m.