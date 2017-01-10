School buses across the region were cancelled Tuesday morning as up to 10 cm of snow was forecasted to fall before noon.

While buses are cancelled today-schools are still open-if dropping off a student note that supervision will begin at the same time as usual. — @gecdsbpro

Busses for school boards in Windsor, Essex County and every zone in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton were not running, but schools remained open with many boards warning parents to drive carefully in the slippery conditions.

Buses have been cancelled today for all Zones due to weather and road conditions. All schools remain open. — @LKDSB

The snow is expected to switch to rain in the afternoon with the possibility of freezing rain during the transition. Environment Canada has put a winter travel advisory in place.