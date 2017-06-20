The front of a school bus that was torn off in a collision in Amherstburg Tuesday morning marks the third time in a week a bus has been hit.

The collision happened at the intersection of Alma and Sandwich Streets around 8:30 a.m.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but three people who were in the SUV are receiving treatment from EMS.

Alma & Sandwich closed due to accident. Police and EMS on scene. 3 people being treated by EMS that were in SUV pic.twitter.com/1brrWw70Pc — @Aburg_Fire

A school bus in Lakeshore was struck Monday morning, sending the bus driver to hospital with minor injuries. An 18-year-old from Windsor was charged with careless driving.

On June 13, a transport truck slammed into the back fo a school bus carrying a group of children.