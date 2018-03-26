School bus driver, 82, charged after crash in Chatham-Kent

A school bus driver has been charged following a crash Monday morning with four students on board.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Merlin Road just south of Riverview Line at around 8:30 am.

Police say the bus left the road, causing it to roll over onto its side.

Four students were on the bus at the time and two were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 82-year-old bus driver and Chatham man has been charged with careless driving.