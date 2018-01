Provincial police are investigating after a school bus carrying 13 elementary students hit another vehicle Thursday morning.

None of the students was injured.

The bus was heading south on Renaud Line and turning east onto Oakwood Avenue when it crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection, according to Const. Jim Root.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The 54-year-old driver has been charged with making an unsafe turn.