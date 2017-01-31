School buses in Essex County and Chatham-Kent were cancelled Tuesday morning after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area.

Snow was forecasted to fall throughout the day with an additional 5 cm expected by the evening.

There will be no student transportation today in the County-school buses will be running in the City but may be slow-be prepared. — @gecdsbpro

The government weather authority warned slippery roads were possible and advised drivers to proceed with caution.

City school buses in Windsor were still running and all schools were open despite the weather.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said all exams for high school students at county schools had been rescheduled to Wednesday.

For secondary students in the county: Day 4 exams are rescheduled for tomorrow. — @WECDSB

A complete list of cancelled buses in Windsor-Essex can be found here.