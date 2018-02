All school buses in Sarnia-Lambton have been cancelled, but those in Windsor-Essex, Chatham and Tilbury are still running Tuesday morning.

The Lambton-Kent District School Board said buses in zones 1-6 will not complete their morning runs because of fog, but those in zones 7 and 8 will be operating despite the weather.

No cancellations for Windsor-Essex

Buses in Windsor-Essex are still running as normal.

All buses will be available to bring students home from school in the afternoon.