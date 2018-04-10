In an unusual case of a Windsor student being impaled by a sawed-off golf club at a public park, the city is blaming the injured teen and the school board is denying any negligence.

Madison Arseneault and her family launched a $20-million lawsuit against the City of Windsor and the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Arseneault was running at the Ford Test Track during gym class in May 2016 just steps away from her school. During that time she fell and her skull was punctured by a golf club. The city was painting lines on the soccer field at the time, and was using string attached to a sawed-off golf club staked in the ground.

This sawed-off golf club was staked in the ground at the Ford Test Track. (Provided)

The 16-year-old suffered a severe brain injury resulting in partial paralysis, impaired vision, chronic pain, facial numbness and cognitive impairment, according to her lawyer.

City says teen was to blame

In a statement of defence obtained by CBC News, the City of Windsor claims her injuries "were caused or contributed to by the negligence of Madison."

The city denies any neglect and claims:

she failed to remain on the track

she entered the soccer field, when she was not permitted to do so

she failed to observe and to avoid the equipment being used to line the soccer field

City lawyers are asking the lawsuit be dismissed as the injury was "unforeseeable" and "could not have been prevented."

Parks officials have also changed how they paint lines on city fields since the incident. They've purchased a GPS line painter, which is currently being programmed.

In the meantime, "two staff members hold the string, one staff member paints the lines, and one assists with measuring and keeping an eye out for the public," said Jan Wilson from the city's parks and recreation department.

The city has also stopped using stakes.

Public school board casts shadow on city

The public school board and two of its teachers are also named in the lawsuit.

They deny much of what's in the lawsuit, but agree that the strings used to paint lines on the city soccer field were set low to the ground.

Lawyers hired by the public school board also say there weren't any posted signs warning the public or students of activity at the Ford Test Track, or anything that could be "dangerous or unsafe."

In the eight-page statement of defence, the teachers named in the lawsuit call Arseneault a "well-behaved and intelligent" Grade 8 student who acted in a "mature manner."

There are also allegations against the school board for failure to supervise. - Jennifer Bezaire, Arseneault's lawyer

Once she fell and became impaled, one of the teachers states she "immediately went to assist" and there was a system in place for the supervision of students.

The public school board also wants the lawsuit against them dismissed, saying the accident was unforeseeable and couldn't have been prevented by them.

Preparing for trial

Since both defendants are denying any responsibility, Arseneault's lawyer Jennifer Bezaire is preparing for trial.

Bezaire calls the city and school board responses "typical" in the early stages of a lawsuit. Those often get fleshed-out as things progress.

"I do tend to agree with the school board in terms of their allegations against the city," said Bezaire. "There are also allegations against the school board for failure to supervise."

Madison Arseneault (centre) sits with her parents, Shirley and Andrew on Jan. 23, 2017. Madison has partially returned to school after she was impaled by a sawed-off golf club while running with her gym class in May 2016. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"Her life is forever changed and she requires round the clock assistance," she added.

The statement of claim was filed in March 2017 and alleges the city, its on-site employee, and the school board were all negligent.

Bezaire maintains Arseneault's injury could have been avoided if "proper care had been taken."