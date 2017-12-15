A local high school is stepping in to aid a former student.

Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School is donating $1,000 towards former student Shawn Florence's medical bills.

In late November, Florence crashed into a fence while skiing at Pine Knob Ski Resort in Clarkston, Mich.

When he woke up, the 24-year-old couldn't feel anything from his bellybutton down.

Florence suffered a completely fractured spine, 13 broken ribs and collapsed lungs after the crash. (Tiffany Laporte/GoFundMe)

He was rushed to a Pontiac, Mich. hospital and needed emergency surgery. That's left him with some extremely large medical bills.

Cardinal Carter holds an annual cake auction, choosing someone in the community to donate the proceeds to. This year those proceeds will go to Florence.