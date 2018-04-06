Forget the trust fall. This Sarnia woman's company team-building program involves Namibian trek

Call it a corporate team-building exercise gone wild.

Next month, a young Sarnia engineer is heading to Namibia on a six-day, 325 kilometre adventure sponsored by her company.

"It's going to involve biking, running and hiking," Kathryn Smith told CBC's Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre. "I am the first and only Canadian going."

Tap on the player to hear the entire interview.

Call it a corporate team-building exercise gone wild. We spoke to INEOS engineer Kathryn Smith about her company-sponsored trek to Namibia. 7:41

The trip is part of annual program run by INEOS, an international petrochemical company that runs an operation in Sarnia called INEOS Styrolution. The exercise is targeted to recent engineering graduates who have been with the company for at least three years.

In addition to Smith, 22 employees from the company's divisions in the U.S. and Europe are also taking part.

Smith has completed two marathons and training sessions with the other participants in Texas and the Canary Islands to prepare for the main event in May.

Smith training in Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands. (Kathryn Smith)

"I've had some experience running in high school in the past, but nothing to this level and endurance," she said. "But I'd have to say the physical piece has actually been a lot easier than I anticipated compared to the mental challenges of being able to complete these long endurance races."

"If your mind isn't in the game to pull you through to the end, then it doesn't really matter how fit you are," she explained.

No winner will be declared at the end of the six-day Namibian adventure.

"There's no winning, no prize for being first. It's all about finishing and working together to get through the challenge," Smith said.