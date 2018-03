Police in Sarnia have charged a woman with manslaughter, seven months after a fatal drug overdose.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead after overdosing at a home on Indian Road on August 9. In the days after the death, police searched a home on Devine Street and discovered crack cocaine.

A 57-year-old woman was charged with drug trafficking and possession.

Police say "further evidence" led them to add manslaughter to the list of charges the woman is facing.