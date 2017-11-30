Sarnia Police said a teacher with the Lambton Kent District School Board has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault of a female student.

The offences allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2013.

Barbara Organ was an English and Music teacher at St. Clair Secondary School, according to the school's website.

Police say Organ and the student began a relationship at the time, while the victim was her student. The female student was 16-years-old when the relationship began, which continued after the student left high school.

Police said Organ was arrested at the Sarnia Police Headquarters without incident on November 29, 2017. She was released from custody on bail with a first appearance in court in December.