A Sarnia senior likes walking so much, she's taken three treks across North America.

Betty Dee has walked across Canada, to Florida and Yukon. The 84-year-old does it to raise money for charities, but said their are bonuses for her too.

"Good health. What else is there? There is nothing else," she said. "How can you commune with anybody or anything, if you're not healthy?"

Dee said her love of walking began when she was a child and would hike four kilometres to school each morning.

A thick vertical streak of white paint called a blaze marks the Bruce Trail, guiding hikers along the 725-km Escarpment. (Amber Hildebrandt/CBC)

At one point she even walked with her friend Sam McGee, a parrot who sat on her shoulder. On one of her adventures she said a group of birds followed the pair to Whitehorse.

"It was a wonderful, wonderful opportunity to just listen to nature," she explained. "The Alaska highway is never lonely. It's full of life."

Dee's next walk begins on July 1 as she heads along the Bruce Trail to raise money for St. Joseph's Hospice in Sarnia.