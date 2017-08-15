A Sarnia man has been charged with committing an indecent act at a public park near the Blue Water Bridge.
The 78-year-old was arrested at Waterfront Park in Point Edward Saturday, according to provincial police.
The man's identity has not been released to protect the identity of the victim or victims, the OPP added.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed a similar incident is asked to contact police.