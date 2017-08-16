The downtown branch of the Sarnia Public Library was shut down after a fire in July. (Sarnia Public Library)

Two of Sarnia's busiest libraries have been temporarily shut down after a car slammed into one this week and a fire took out another branch last month.

Other locations throughout the Lambton County Library system have been "picking up the slack" with the two branches out of commission, according to Darlene Cooke, manager of libraries.

"We certainly know it's been an inconvenience to patrons," she said. "Those are our two busiest branches."

A car plowed into the Mallroad branch Tuesday morning after an elderly woman put her foot on the wrong pedal of her car, according to police.

The building owner is installing a temporary entrance, while the repairs are being done. Cooke hopes to have readers thumbing through books with a reopening by the end of the week.

The city's downtown branch has also been closed for a few weeks after a fire in July. That location could be open by Monday.

"I am hopeful that this is the end of our bad luck and the rest of the year will be smooth sailing," Cooke said.

In the meantime, late fees are being waived, and readers are encouraged to use the 24 other branches in the system.