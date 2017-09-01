Sarnia police are warning the public to be on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection to a knifepoint fentanyl robbery last month.

Norman Leroy Jackson is facing charges of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence and breaching his bail conditions.

Norman Leroy Jackson, 41, is facing a list of charges in connection with a pharmacy robbery in Sarnia on August 22, 2017. (Sarnia Police Service)

Police warn people not to approach the 41 year-old and instead call 911 immediately.

A 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old have already been arrested and face charges linked to the August 22 robbery at Northgate Pharmacy in Sarnia where a man in a black sweater with a skeleton design stole 15 to 20 boxes of drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash.