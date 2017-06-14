Police in Sarnia used a Taser to stop a man after a chase that ended with him threatening officers with a large tree branch Monday morning.

The 26-year-old was wanted on outstanding warrants in Chatham-Kent, according to police. When they tried to take him into custody on Grove Avenue he took off, running through yards and over fences.

When officers finally cornered him, he allegedly picked up a tree limb and "squared off." That's when he was Tasered.

The man was still able to get away, and there was another struggle before he was arrested.

Police allege the suspect spit all over the back seat of the cruiser while yelling and screaming.

The new charges include mischief, assault with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.