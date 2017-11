Sarnia police are searching for three men who might have information about an early morning stabbing that left a victim in critical condition Thursday.

Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven near the corner of Wellington and Mitton streets around 2 a.m.

The store and a nearby home have been taped off as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.