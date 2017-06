A weekend house fire in Sarnia is now deemed to be suspicious.

The fire started on Davis Street near Brock Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Several people were able to escape from the three units in the house. Residents in nearby buildings were also evacuated, but no one was hurt.

An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal's office concluded the blaze was suspicious and police are asking the public for help identifying whoever sparked the fire.