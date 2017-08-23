Police in Sarnia are searching for a man who stole 15 to 20 boxes of fentanyl at knifepoint.

The man is described as thin, light-skinned and around five foot six inches tall. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie with a white skeleton on it when he entered Northgate Pharmacy on Exmouth Street and pulled out a large knife before demanding drugs and cash.

The suspect escaped with the drugs and "several hundred dollars" in 50s and 20s, according to police.