Sarnia police have released surveillance video showing three people of interest in relation to a Sunday morning stabbing.

Police responded to a call that a man had been stabbed around 8 a.m..

Sarnia police released this video of people of interest, in relation to a Sunday morning stabbing.

The victim was found in the area of Lochiel Street and Brock Street, but police believe the stabbing took place at a home in the area of Forsyth Street and Davis Street.

A 32-year-old man was transported to a London hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

The video from the morning of the assault shows three people riding on bicycles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable David Schoch at 519-344-8861, extension 6121 or Detective Sgt. Dwayne Whelpey at extension 6151. Or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.