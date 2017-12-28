The Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating two bank robberies that occurred within minutes of each other in the City of Sarnia.

One robbery took place on the 100 block of Christina St. North. the second took place on the 400 block of Exmouth St.

Police said the robberies appear to be connected, and released a photo of a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Jamieson of the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 6221 or Det. Const. Peters #197 at 519-344-8861, extension 6197.